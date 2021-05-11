Sadistic Priest NEVER Denies Communion

Father George Salazar, 80, of Immaculate Conception Church, Las Vegas, hands out Communion “to whoever comes to the altar,” he told SantaFeNewMexican.com (May 8).Thankfully, he concedes that he “could imagine” denying Communion to someone "too inebriated" to know what he is doing.Nevertheless, Father Salazar must be a sadist because he pushes people into condemnation since "whosoever consumes Holy Communion unworthily eateth and drinketh judgment to himself" (1 Cor 11,29).