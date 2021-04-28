Fact Check: Video From Mexico Shared As Fake Vaccination Drive In India | India Today. Vaccinations have picked pace in India as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Amid this, a short … More





Vaccinations have picked pace in India as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Amid this, a short clip of a health worker injecting an "empty syringe" in a man's arm is being shared on social media with the claim that the video was shot in a hospital in India.

The claim goes on to imply that the hospital first administers a fake jab to the patient and then sells the actual Covid vaccine on the black market.

The caption of the video says, "Watch closely.... The injection is withdrawn without administering the vaccine!. So be alert, big racket in hospital in india, they are than selling it in black Mkt".

India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) has found the claim along with the video to be misleading. The video was shot at a vaccination unit of the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico. The health worker was later removed from service. The archived versions of similar posts can be seen here and here.



