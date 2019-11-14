"No More Lazy Catholicism!" Alexander Tschugguel Arrives in America and Encourages Catholics.

The young man that Bishop Athanasius Schneider has called a hero for his daring actions in Rome, made his first appearance in America on Tuesday night in Virginia. LifeSiteNews Washington, D.C. … More

The young man that Bishop Athanasius Schneider has called a hero for his daring actions in Rome, made his first appearance in America on Tuesday night in Virginia. LifeSiteNews Washington, D.C. Correspondent Claire Chretien was on hand at the Tradition, Family and Property House to talk to Alexander Tschuggeul about the movement that he hopes will kick off a revival in the Catholic world. Download the LifeSite Connect App to join Alexander Live on Thursday, November 14th at 7PM EST! www.lifesitenews.com/connect/ Alexander's Website: www.boniface-institute.com