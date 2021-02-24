247. No reason to wait

Every day, there’s no reason to wait, let’s go and find Jesus. This is what is lived here. Jesus is so well known that he has trouble keeping up the pace:“At daybreak, Jesus left and went to a deserted place. The crowds went looking for him, and when they came to him, they tried to prevent him from leaving them. But he said to them, ‘To the other towns also I must proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God, because for this purpose I have been sent.’” Luke, chapter 4, verses 42 to 43There are some who have evangelized, in addition to Jesus, that’s why there are so many people around him. His fame spreads.May we seek to prevent Jesus from leaving us, may we retain his presence in us, so that the world may observe and believe that Jesus is Lord of our lives. In reality, we do not need to hold him back, but to welcome him into us, since he is already here.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas