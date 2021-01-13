RIP Head of Scotland’s Catholic Church Philip Tartaglia dies aged 70 after self-isolating with Covid as tributes flood in

THE head of Scotland's Catholic Church has died aged 70 after self isolating with coronavirus.

Tributes have flooded in for Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia following the sad news.A statement from the Archdiocese of Glasgow confirmed the archbishop's death earlier this afternoon.The church confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been self-isolating at home.However his cause of death has not been confirmed.A statement said: "It is with the greatest sorrow that we announce the death of our Archbishop."The Archbishop of Glasgow, Philip Tartaglia, has died suddenly at his home in Glasgow."He was 70 years old."Archbishop Tartaglia, who had served as Archbishop of Glasgow since 2012, had tested positive for COVID 19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home."The cause of death is not yet clear."The Archbishop had served as leader of Scotland’s largest Catholic community since 2012."The Pope’s Ambassador to Great Britain, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti has been informed."It will be for Pope Francis to appoint a new Archbishop to succeed Archbishop Tartaglia, but until then the Archdiocese will be overseen by an administrator."Tributes have been flooding in on social media for the archbishop following the confirmation of the news.A spokesperson for the St Thomas the Apostle Riddrie church said on Facebook: "East End Dean, Canon Andrew McKenzie called at midday today (13 January) with the sudden, shock, news that his Grace, the Archbishop, Most Reverend Philip Tartaglia, has died."He spent time at school in this parish and this place was dear to him."Please pray for the eternal repose of his soul."The parish has no further information at this moment and with you awaits an official statement from the Archdiocese."