287. God’s anger

God’s wrath is not like the anger we feel in the world. God’s wrath is nothing but his Love to let us know that we are moving away from him. He only wants to bring us closer to him. We could say without pretense that the “wrath of God” is his kindness for us.The anger of God does not hurt us, it is benevolent. But it is our distance from his Love that leads us to enter into evil. We cut ourselves off from God’s kindness. We cut ourselves from resting in God, from peace. Then we come to think that God is angry.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas