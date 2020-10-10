Anti Baby Pill, "It's not like we're in the middle of a plague!"

This was recorded over a year ago, but has only recently been released. What I've listened to so far is full of tremendous stuff. "The technical problem is that the birth control pill radically alter… More

This was recorded over a year ago, but has only recently been released. What I've listened to so far is full of tremendous stuff.



"The technical problem is that the birth control pill radically altered the relationship between men and women. It turned women into creatures who did not know who they were - unsurprisingly because a whole plethora of new options opened up. It destabilised the relationship between men and women for the same reason. It's not easy to understand the new dynamic that should or could emerge as a consequence of women having voluntary control over their reproduction. So to me it's in large part - the male-female issue - the upheaval of something that's the equivalent of a major biological mutation.



"We've had 40 years to figure that out. We haven't figured it out. I think we've also compounded that by almost doing nothing but lying to young women, because that's all we do to young women. We tell them that, well, first of all that a career is the most important thing in life. There is no evidence whatsoever that that's true. If you look at standard public opinion polls you find that 75% of people regard their family and their friends as the most important part of their lives ... Most careers aren't careers, they're jobs! How many ... people have a career? And even if you have a career, what makes you think it's worth giving up a family for? What are you going to do when you're fifty, and sixty and seventy and alone? And believe me, there's going to be plenty of people facing that! ... To tell young women that their fundamental orientation in life is going to be a career is a complete lie!"



There's also a bit of delicious irony when he says, "It's not like we're in the middle of a plague!"