Gloria.tv Offers a New Feature

Gloria.tv has introduced some weeks ago automated subtitles on videos. If the sound of a video is turned off, the subtitles will auto-play. You can turn on subtitles by clicking the CC icon at the bottom of a video.
This technology first identifies the language spoken in the video, recognises the words, and displays them in subtitles. Presently, Gloria.tv recognises Arabic, English, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese.
The feature can be used as a support when watching videos in a foreign language, when the environment doesn't allow to hear the sound, when you prefer a quiet atmosphere or in case you suffer from a hearing disability.
This computer-generated captioning technology is not yet perfect. Gloria.tv is still working on its development. However, there is nothing comparable in the Catholic online world.
We are trying our best and hope that our work may benefit you. Please, have patience with our short-comings. If you have any possibility to support our work, we would be grateful. To be honest, we would even urgently need it. God bless you!
To donate with credit card or paypal via Kindful: click here
use a bank transfer to the account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
#newsMsbyxyyjdg
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks