EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, March 17, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Frustrated progressives are pushing to eliminate Senate filibuster, allowing bills to pass with a simple majority. … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Frustrated progressives are pushing to eliminate Senate filibuster, allowing bills to pass with a simple majority. President Joe Biden has added fuel to the debate by saying, for the first time, that he supports changing filibuster rules. Pope Francis designated the Lateran Palace in Rome as a museum and cultural site. Now the building is in the hands of the Diocese of Rome, in order to protect the Church's beauty and cultural heritage. Meanwhile, a group of Democratic lawmakers in Illinois are trying to repeal a law requiring abortion providers to notify parents of minors who seek an abortion. Executive Director of the Catholic Conference of Illinois, Robert Gilligan, joins to tell us about this proposal, who is backing it and why it's being brought forward now. And finally this evening, March 17th is the Feast of Saint Patrick, and there is more to him than just wearing green. Executive Editor and Washington Bureau Chief for EWTN News and co-author of our Sunday Visitor's Encyclopedia of Saints, Doctor Matthew Bunson, joins to tell us about the life of the saint. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, March 17, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Frustrated progressives are pushing to eliminate Senate filibuster, allowing bills to pass with a simple majority. President Joe Biden has added fuel to the debate by saying, for the first time, that he supports changing filibuster rules. Pope Francis designated the Lateran Palace in Rome as a museum and cultural site. Now the building is in the hands of the Diocese of Rome, in order to protect the Church's beauty and cultural heritage. Meanwhile, a group of Democratic lawmakers in Illinois are trying to repeal a law requiring abortion providers to notify parents of minors who seek an abortion. Executive Director of the Catholic Conference of Illinois, Robert Gilligan, joins to tell us about this proposal, who is backing it and why it's being brought forward now. And finally this evening, March 17th is the Feast of Saint Patrick, and there is more to him than just wearing green. Executive Editor and Washington Bureau Chief for EWTN News and co-author of our Sunday Visitor's Encyclopedia of Saints, Doctor Matthew Bunson, joins to tell us about the life of the saint. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly