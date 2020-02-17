Corona or Modernist Viruses Dictate Way of Receiving Communion

Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky, USA, issued a January 14 decree (below) that, due to the flue season, Catholics could be temporarily "encouraged to receive the Eucharist on the hand rather than on the tongue,” leaving the question somewhat open.
Not so Puerto Rico Bishop Álvaro Corrada del Rio who issued “a commandment” that his Catholics “must" receive Communion in their hand due to “outbreaks of influenza”. A February 4 statement calls this “not an invitation, but a mandate.”
Several Asian dioceses imposed Communion on the hand due to the Corona virus, unlike Kampala Archbishop Lwanga who recently forbad Communion on the hand. The dioceses of Hong Kong and Singapore have recently cancelled all religious services due to the coronavirus epidemic.
More idiotic bishops. What else would you expect when these eejits continue to prop up a manifest formal heretic called francis as a “pope”.
Communion on the tongue is also less hygienic due to the accidental risk of saliva transfer via the priests fingers from one communicant to the next.
