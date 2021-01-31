The Roman Catholic Church in Korea. See in this video how Catholicism came to Korea, how faithful Catholics refused to abandon Christ - even unto death - and the shrines that honor the thousands of … More

See in this video how Catholicism came to Korea, how faithful Catholics refused to abandon Christ - even unto death - and the shrines that honor the thousands of Korean martyrs.



“No matter how fiercely the powers of this world oppress and oppose the Church, they will never bring it down. Ever since His ascension and from the time of the Apostles to the present, the Lord Jesus has made His Church grow, even in the midst of tribulations.” – from the final exhortation of St. Andrew Kim Taegon, Priest and Martyr