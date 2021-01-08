Ousted By Francis: Former Vatican Security Chief Praises Francis

His unexpected October 2019 "resignation" did hurt him, the ousted Vatican security chief Domenico Giani told Avvenire.it (January 6).
Nevertheless, Giani remains deeply attached to the Church and is still “a man of the [leftwing] institutions.” He claims that Francis continues his financial and curia "reform" with firmness and charity but with “justicialist impulses,” an expression referring to the authoritarian Juan Peron who founded the Justicialist party in Argentina.
After being kicked out by Francis, Giani received “various offers,” finally settling with the Eni Foundation. Eni is an Italian multinational oil and gas company.
In 2020, two gestures “heartened” him most: an “affectionate” letter from Francis who referred to him as a “brother,” and an October meeting with leftwing Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Picture: Domenico Giani © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEryntxspeh
