The Ordination of Roger Gilbride, FSSP to the Sacred Priesthood and Brendan Boyce, FSSP to the order of Deaconate at St Benedict's Cathedral in Auckland, New Zealand earlier today - a very big step … More

The Ordination of Roger Gilbride, FSSP to the Sacred Priesthood and Brendan Boyce, FSSP to the order of Deaconate at St Benedict's Cathedral in Auckland, New Zealand earlier today - a very big step forward for Catholic tradition in New Zealand. Deo gratias!