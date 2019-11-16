10 countries join US to slam ‘illegitimate’ pro-abortion UN conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — The United States and 10 nations issued a stinging rebuke Thursday to the Nairobi Summit on population by declaring that any document the conference issued is illegitimate.
The joint statement presented on the last day of the summit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Global Affairs on behalf of Brazil, Belarus, Egypt, Haiti, Hungary, Libya, Poland, Senegal, St. Lucia, and Uganda also reaffirmed that “there is no international right to abortion.”
International law clearly states that “‘[e]veryone has the right to life’ (e.g. Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights),” the 11 signatory nations asserted.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Denmark organized the November 12 to 14 Nairobi Summit in partnership with a few pro-abortion U.N. member states — notably Canada, Iceland, Finland, Ireland, Australia, and Italy — and corporations that included Bayer, the Ford Foundation, Plan International, General Electric, and Women Deliver.
The summit was ostensibly to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Cairo International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), and participants created the “Nairobi Statement” outlining their goals to promote abortion, LGBT “rights,” and radical sex ed globally, under the umbrella term of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).
