Clicks39
Live Daily Holy Mass | 21 May 2021 | Ss. Peter & Paul's Church | Ireland. We are glad you are with us today. On behalf of the entire parish community of SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, …More
Live Daily Holy Mass | 21 May 2021 | Ss. Peter & Paul's Church | Ireland.
We are glad you are with us today. On behalf of the entire parish community of SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, Ireland, we welcome you to today's celebration of “DAILY MASS".
Watch SHALOM WORLD on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android TV, Kindle Fire HD, on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone and online at shalomworld.org/live
Connected TV link: shalomworld.org/watchon/connectedtv
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ON
Shalom World's website: shalomworld.org
iOS App: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android App: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_
Connected TV: shalomworld.org/watchon/
FOLLOW US ON
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
SW Prayer: swprayer.org
SW Pals: swpals.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate
We are glad you are with us today. On behalf of the entire parish community of SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, Ireland, we welcome you to today's celebration of “DAILY MASS".
Watch SHALOM WORLD on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android TV, Kindle Fire HD, on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone and online at shalomworld.org/live
Connected TV link: shalomworld.org/watchon/connectedtv
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ON
Shalom World's website: shalomworld.org
iOS App: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android App: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_
Connected TV: shalomworld.org/watchon/
FOLLOW US ON
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
SW Prayer: swprayer.org
SW Pals: swpals.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate