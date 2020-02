Simon Took Him in His Arms

"Today, the Blessed Virgin Mary presented the Child Jesus in the temple; and Simeon, inspired by the Holy Spirit, took him in his arms, and gave thanks to God." – Magnificat antiphon for the feast … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "Today, the Blessed Virgin Mary presented the Child Jesus in the temple; and Simeon, inspired by the Holy Spirit, took him in his arms, and gave thanks to God." – Magnificat antiphon for the feast of the Presentation (2 Feb). My homily for today can be read www.tumblr.com/privacy/consent . Detail from a medieval altarpiece in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr