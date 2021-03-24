Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Gives a Firsthand Look into the US-Mexico Border The Biden administration is refusing to call the situation on the US-Mexico border a crisis, but new photos … More





The Biden administration is refusing to call the situation on the US-Mexico border a crisis, but new photos are highlighting the president's secrecy and raising concerns. Photos released yesterday show immigrant children in US custody sleeping on mats under foil blankets and separated in groups by plastic partitions. There are believed to be more than 15,000 children in US custody. The photos were released by Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat. Iowa Republican Representative, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, joins us after having just returned from a visit to the US-Mexico border. Miller-Meeks explains what she saw at the border and what she thinks of the Biden administration's response so far. Miller-Meeks discusses why she believes President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris have not visited the border yet. She shares what she would like to see done to make the situation at the border a little better and what can realistically be done. Switching gears a bit, the Republican representative also gives us an update on the attempt by some Democrats to overturn the result of her election in Iowa. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks Gives a Firsthand Look into the US-Mexico BorderThe Biden administration is refusing to call the situation on the US-Mexico border a crisis, but new photos are highlighting the president's secrecy and raising concerns. Photos released yesterday show immigrant children in US custody sleeping on mats under foil blankets and separated in groups by plastic partitions. There are believed to be more than 15,000 children in US custody. The photos were released by Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat. Iowa Republican Representative, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, joins us after having just returned from a visit to the US-Mexico border. Miller-Meeks explains what she saw at the border and what she thinks of the Biden administration's response so far. Miller-Meeks discusses why she believes President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris have not visited the border yet. She shares what she would like to see done to make the situation at the border a little better and what can realistically be done. Switching gears a bit, the Republican representative also gives us an update on the attempt by some Democrats to overturn the result of her election in Iowa. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly