Freudian slip from Pope Francis
Catholic Sat, Twitter: This appears to have been a Freudian slip from Pope Francis, the text states Evangelii nuntiandi “even today conitues to be the most important pastoral document since the Council”, but in the video the Pope clearly says Evangelii Gaudium
Can someone even understand what this Francis' quote means: "Time begins the processes, space crystallizes them. God is found in time, and in ongoing processes. We should not privilege spaces of power over time, even long ones, of processes. We have to start processes rather than occupy spaces."
