A statue of Jesus Christ from the Church of the Sacred Heat of Jesus in Ganjuran, Indonesia
The aesthetics seen here are inspired by the artwork and culture of Indonesia's historic Indianized kingdoms. These Indianized kingdoms were also found throughout Southeast Asia.
The depiction was inspired by Javanese royal aesthetics.
