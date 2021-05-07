President Joe Biden Marks May 6th ‘National Day of Prayer' | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden released a statement on this “National Day of Prayer” writing in part: “Prayer has nourished countle… More





President Joe Biden released a statement on this "National Day of Prayer" writing in part: "Prayer has nourished countless souls…we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives… Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead. Let us find in our prayers, however they are delivered, the determination to overcome adversity, rise above our differences, and come together as one Nation to meet this moment in history." The president also flew to Lake Charles, Louisiana visiting an old bridge, as he pushed forward with his multi-trillion dollar, but heavily criticized, spending plans. Past presidents, including former President Donald Trump, have honored the day as well, with faith leaders from all backgrounds worshipping and praying to God. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.