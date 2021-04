O vos Omnes, Tomas Luis de Victoria. Sung during Stations of the Cross on Good Friday by the Plymouth Cantorei, April 19, 2019, at First Plymouth Church, Lincoln Nebraska. More

O vos Omnes, Tomas Luis de Victoria.



Sung during Stations of the Cross on Good Friday by the Plymouth Cantorei, April 19, 2019, at First Plymouth Church, Lincoln Nebraska.