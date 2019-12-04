Bishop David Konderla ordains two brothers at Our Lady of Clear Creek Abbey

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Bishop David Konderla of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma ordained two brothers, one into the diaconate and one into the priesthood, in a Mass in the … More

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Bishop David Konderla of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma ordained two brothers, one into the diaconate and one into the priesthood, in a Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite at Our Lady of Clear Creek Abbey in Hulbert, Oklahoma. Music credit: Alleluia: Ave Maria - Monastic Choir Of Our Lady Of Clear Creek Abbey Video shot and edited by Rod Treat - Videographer for the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma