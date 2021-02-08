A Message for President Biden: The Unified Voices of Africa. President Biden has taken a most unfortunate step to repeal the Mexico City Policy, a policy that protected Africa’s most innocent unborn … More

A Message for President Biden: The Unified Voices of Africa.



President Biden has taken a most unfortunate step to repeal the Mexico City Policy, a policy that protected Africa’s most innocent unborn babies by withholding funds from international abortion organizations.



So in response to this, Culture of Life Africa presents “A Message to President Biden: The Unified Voices of Africa”



This timely video project features Africans from different countries across the continent and also from different works of life, speaking out against the funding of abortion in Africa.