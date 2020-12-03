166. How many times!

How many times do we have to forgive, asks Peter? Here is Jesus’s answer:“Seventy-seven times.” Matthew, chapter 18, verse 22Jesus answers as only God can answer. Forgive all the time. Do not stop forgiving. This is another way of liberating the world and especially of converting us to God’s Heart.It’s not always easy to understand, especially if we’re experiencing a painful injustice. But to forgive remains the best heart remedy for us, and for the people of our time. To forgive in our heart is a mission. Teaching others to forgive is evangelization. And when we confess, we free people from our mistakes.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas