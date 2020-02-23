Second Bishop Denies: Francis “Not Angry” at Gay Propagandist James Martin

Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler supported Sante Fe Archbishop John Wester who contradicted “two anonymous bishops” who claimed that Francis was angry at homosex activist James Martin.
According to Biegler, Wester's response “accurately” describes the short dialogue regarding Martin (NcrOnline.org, February 22).
Martin himself disputed the claim on social media: "I never heard anything negative from Jesuit superiors.”
NcrOnline.org (February 22) suggests that Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila was one of the “anonymous bishops” because CNA journalist JD Flynn who spread the claims was his chancellor.
