How a literature professor is using books to end abortion

LifeSiteNews Video: "It may sound surprising, but literature professor and pro-life activist Karen Swallow Prior tells Jonathon Van Maren how literature is going to help end abortion. In today's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with acclaimed author and professor Karen Swallow Prior. In addition to teaching, Swallow Prior is a well-known pro-life activist having been arrested, testifying before Congress and so much more."