Now, time for something a little different: Pope Leo XIII took the rare opportunity among the popes and honored the Eastern Rites of the Church, specifically the Greek Catholics, in this encyclical. … More

Now, time for something a little different: Pope Leo XIII took the rare opportunity among the popes and honored the Eastern Rites of the Church, specifically the Greek Catholics, in this encyclical. It's a good chance to learn about the Eastern Rites.