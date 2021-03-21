Large earthquake Hit Japan, magnitude 6.9 - Miyagi Prefecture. A strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan at 18:09 local time. The epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of … More





A strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan at 18:09 local time. The epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, the focus lay at a depth of 60 kilometers.

Initially, the General Meteorological Office reported a magnitude of 7.2, then the estimate was downgraded to 6.9. The tremors were felt in 23 of the 47 prefectures. The authorities announced the threat of a tsunami, but later withdrew the warning.

In Miyagi Prefecture, an evacuation was announced for nearly nine thousand people.



