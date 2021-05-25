Clicks1
Explaining the Faith - The Role of the Saints.
Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains the Catholic teaching concerning our devotion to the saints — those who, through their union with God and by the grace of Christ, have been rewarded with eternal life.
Support Our Ministries: thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT
