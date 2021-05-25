Clicks1
Servant Of Divine Mercy
Explaining the Faith - The Role of the Saints. Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains the Catholic teaching concerning our devotion to the saints — those who, through their union with God and by the grace …More
Explaining the Faith - The Role of the Saints.

Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains the Catholic teaching concerning our devotion to the saints — those who, through their union with God and by the grace of Christ, have been rewarded with eternal life.

Support Our Ministries: thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up