Is the Christian believer conservative or liberal?
Is the Christian believer conservative or liberal?
Pages 137-151 | Received 20 Mar 2019, Accepted 04 May 2019, Published online: 03 Jul 2019
Abstract
The study attempts to clarify whether the label ‘conservative’ describes the identity of a Christian believer more accurately than that of ‘liberal’. After sketching the anthropological dynamic of the conservative and liberal tempers, the author proposes that both elements are to be found in true Christian identity, though each and every Christian needs to integrate them, overcoming the sinfulness that blocks this integration: the Christian receives in faith from God in Christ through the Church a divine treasure of word and grace, and should ‘conserve’ it not out of a spirit of sterile, traditionalist nostalgia but with a deep sense of gratitude; yet that divine treasure needs to be freely interiorised under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, and communicated in hope to future generations of believers; free interiorising and generous communication involve a ‘liberal’ spirit. In this way, it should be possible to overcome the all-too-frequent, simplistic antagonism between the labels of conservatism and liberalism applied to Christians. The personal synthesis between conservatism and liberalism that Christians carry out involves three polarities: between nature and freedom, between the work of Christ and that of the Holy Spirit, and between faith and hope.
Additional information
Author information
Paul O’Callaghan
Rev. Prof. Paul O’Callaghan has taught at the School of Theology of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross since 1990. He was Academic Vice-Rector from 1998–2000, Dean of the School of Theology from 2000–2008, and Director of the Department of Dogmatic Theology since 2012. He was born in Dublin, Ireland, and was ordained a priest on 1982 by St. John Paul II. He received his Licence and Doctorate in Theology from the University of Navarre. He is a member of the Council of the Pontifical Academy of Theology. His academic interests include Christian anthropology, eschatology, creation theology, Lutheran-Catholic ecumenical dialogue, and the relationship between philosophy and theology, and faith and culture. He has published widely in these areas.
