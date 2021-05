Speaking during the Sunday Regina Coeli prayer on St. Peter's square, Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with Israel for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy where 45 men and boys were killed … More

Speaking during the Sunday Regina Coeli prayer on St. Peter's square, Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with Israel for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy where 45 men and boys were killed in a stampede at a packed ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival. AFP