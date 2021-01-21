World Over – 2021-01-21 – Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo MATT SCHLAPP, chairman of The American Conservative Union discusses this week's Inauguration of President Joseph Biden, the end of the … More

MATT SCHLAPP, chairman of The American Conservative Union discusses this week's Inauguration of President Joseph Biden, the end of the Trump presidency, and how Biden's Catholicism may influence his presidency. DAN LIPINSKI, former US Congressman from Illinois and former co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, and MARJORIE DANNENFELSER, president of The Susan B. Anthony List discuss the future of the pro-life cause under the Biden Administration. NINA SHEA, director of The Center for Religious Freedom at The Hudson Institute, joins us with an update us on religious persecution in Africa