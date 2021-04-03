Smart Aleck Archbishop Suggests "Blessing" Homosexuals When They Bring “Their Child" to Baptism

The Vatican’s refusal of homosex "blessings" regards only the nuptial blessing that publicly recognises a union as sacramental, Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, 72, downplayed the refusal on Twitter.com (March 31).
Coleridge reduces it to "the truth" that the nuptial blessing has a precise form and function in the Church.
Therefore, "one could for instance bless a same-sex couple who brought a child for baptism or at Mass at a school their child attended" without offering a "sacramental nuptial blessing." Since anything goes in the Novus Ordo anyway and any formula can be used, Coleridge's proposal is pure eyewash.
Many unions aren’t sacramental but “that doesn’t mean they’re valueless, sinful or beyond blessing of any kind,” Coleridge philosophises. This is true, but homosex liaisons cannot be blessed precisely because they are sinful.
Coleridge asks the question "whether in this or that union we see signs of the Holy Spirit.” This, in the case of homosex liaisons, must be excluded as long as by "Holy Spirit" one means the same "Holy Spirit" mentioned by Christ and the Bible.
