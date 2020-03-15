 Donate now
Coronavirus Miracle: Francis Kneels

On Sunday, Francis left the Vatican to pray in two Roman churches for the end of the coronavirus epidemic.

First, he visited the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore where he knelt in front of the image of Our Lady Salus Populi Romani.

Then he headed to San Marcello al Corso where there is a crucifix which was carried in a 1522 procession when Rome was stricken by the plague (below).

AlexBKaiser
Pope wandering the deserted streets of Rome, as a simple pilgrim, flanked by 5 security personnel.
Holy Cannoli
They all appear to be white men. Where's the diversity? Where are the women? Where are the Italian burini/burina?
