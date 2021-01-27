Show Funeral with Francis

Francis participated yesterday at the funeral of his personal physician Fabrizio Soccorsi, +78, who suffered from cancer but formally died from Covid-19 on January 9.The funeral took place in Mary Queen of the Family Church in the Vatican’s Palace of the Governorate. It was presided by Cardinal Piero Parolin who was wrapped up in a mask.Francis didn’t co-preside but concelebrated instead in the Covid-19 liturgy by wearing a mask although he was recently “vaccinated.”Soccorsi was preceded in death by his daughter Cristina who died in June 2017 after a long illness.