Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 7,7-12.

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

Knock at the door of my Son with holy desire!

[Saint Catherine heard God say to her:] Fully believe that I do not despise the desire of my servants. I give to whoever asks me and I invite all of you to ask. It is to displease me greatly not to knock in truth at the door of my only Son's Wisdom as you follow his teaching. For to follow his teaching is as if knocking at the door while crying out to me, the eternal Father, through the voice of holy desire, with humble and constant prayers. And it is I, the Father, who gives you the bread of grace by the door of the sweet Truth. Sometimes, to test your desires and perseverance, I pretend not to hear you, but I hear you very well and I grant to your spirit that which it needs. It is I who gives you the hunger and thirst with which you cry out to me, and I only wish to test your constancy to fulfil your desires, when they are well ordered and directed towards Me. It is to call out like this to which my Truth invites you when it says: "Call and you will be answered, knock and it will be opened to you, ask and you will be given" (cf. Mt 7:7; Lk 11:9). And I, too, say to you: I do not want you to let your desire weaken nor that you cease begging for my help! Do not lower your voice! Shout, shout to me that I might show mercy to the world! Knock without stopping at the door of my Truth, my Son, as you follow his footsteps.

Jesus said to his disciples: "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.Which one of you would hand his son a stone when he asks for a loaf of bread,or a snake when he asks for a fish?If you then, who are wicked, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give good things to those who ask him.Do to others whatever you would have them do to you. This is the law and the prophets."Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe