Roman Catholic Church of John the Baptist---the Catholic church in Pushkin belongs to the Archdiocese of the God Mother of the Roman Catholic Church and is part of the North-Western Deanery. The church is located at Dvortsovaya Street, 15 Pushkin city (Saint Petersburg) The first wooden Catholic church in Tsarskoye Selo was built in 1811. However, soon the room of the temple turned out to be small. In this regard, Emperor Alexander I was granted a plot of land and allocated funds for the construction of a new stone temple. The church was designed in 1823-1825 by the architects Leone and Domenico Adamini. The construction of the temple was also carried out with the participation of V. P. Stasov. The building is built in the classical style. The portico of the main facade is designed in the form of a colonnade. The temple is crowned with a high dome. The church had three thrones: the main one — St. John the Baptist; the side ones-Prayers for the Chalice and the Mother of God, the Queen of the Holy Rosary. Previously, above the main altar was an engraved bronze image of the Beheading of the head of St. John the Baptist. In addition, in the church there was a metal cross with particles of the Cross of the Lord. In April 1938, the church was closed. The building was converted into a gym. Those buried in the church crypt were reburied at the Kazan cemetery. On July 24, 2006, the building was completely returned to the Catholic Church. After a decade-long restoration, on June 23, 2016, a permanent altar was finally installed in the church, as a sign of which a solemn consecration took place. videograph Roman Demin