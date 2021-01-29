On Eve of March for Life, President Joe Biden Revokes ‘Mexico City Policy’ | EWTN News Nightly In a move that was not unexpected, and is a painful setback for pro-life Americans, President Joe Biden-… More





In a move that was not unexpected, and is a painful setback for pro-life Americans, President Joe Biden-- just 8 days into his new presidency--used the power of his pen to revoke the "Mexico City Policy" Thursday afternoon. The policy, which dates back to the Reagan Administration, prevents US taxpayer dollars from funding overseas health clinics that provide abortion services. It's gone back and forth over the decades, depending on who is occupying the Oval Office. President Donald Trump, in 2017, reinstated and extended the policy. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports.