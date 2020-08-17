THE SHROUD OF PADRE PIO. THE MIRACULOUS HANDKERCHIEF WITH THE FACE OF PADRE PIO AND JESUS.

We are facing something inexplicable to science. A handkerchief that has on one side an image that looks like Padre Pio's face and on the other side the face of Jesus. That it has no traces of paint … More

We are facing something inexplicable to science. A handkerchief that has on one side an image that looks like Padre Pio's face and on the other side the face of Jesus. That it has no traces of paint and that it appeared in a miraculous way. It is a handkerchief that touched Padre Pio's face a year before his death.