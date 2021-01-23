Virgin Mary statue placed on top of the church destroyed by Islamic State | SW NEWS | 189 In 2014, Islamic State militants destroyed the Great Al-Tahira Immaculate Conception Cathedral in the norther… More

In 2014, Islamic State militants destroyed the Great Al-Tahira Immaculate Conception Cathedral in the northern Iraqi city of Bakhdida along with a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary which sat atop the historic church’s bell tower. Archbishop Gomez: May God give President Biden the grace to seek the common good The Bishops of the United States have both offered prayers and struck a note of caution in response to this week’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Archbishop Jose Gomez, the President of the United States’ Conference of Catholic Bishops, asserted that President Biden has, “pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity”. English Bishops intervene for Polish man “sentenced to death by starvation” The Catholic Church in England has intervened in the case of a Polish man who is a patient in an English hospital and who, it is claimed, is being, “sentenced to death by starvation.” On Wednesday, two English bishops wrote to the U.K. Government’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, following a court ruling allowing the withdrawal of food and water from the practicing Catholic man identified, for reasons of patient confidentiality, only by the letters “RS.” Iraqi Cardinal Sako composes prayer to prepare for the papal visit Iraq’s most senior Catholic has composed a prayer for the clergy and lay faithful of the country to recite at Sunday Mass in the weeks running-up to the visit of Pope Francis which is due to take place in March. Thousands take part in France’s March for Life 2021 Sunday saw thousands of pro-life activists take to the streets of Paris for France’s annual March for Life. Despite COVID restrictions, an estimated 5,000 people – including many bishops – took part in-person with another 10,000 participating virtually. Catholics across the United States begin “Novena for Life” Catholics across the United States have begun a Novena for Life. The novena – or nine successive days of prayer – began on Thursday. It’s the initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities which is chaired by Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City. Pope names Bishop Fabio Fabene as the new Secretary of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints Pope Francis has appointed a new secretary to the Vatican’s Congregation for Causes of Saints. He’s Bishop Fabio Fabene. The 61-year-old Italian cleric has spent the past seven years as the under-secretary of the Vatican department that organizes the Synod of Bishops.