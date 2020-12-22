President Trump to Hold Rally in Georgia for GOP Senators | EWTN News Nightly President Donald Trump tweeted he’ll be in Georgia January 4th, 2021 to hold a rally for the hugely critical senate … More





President Donald Trump tweeted he'll be in Georgia January 4th, 2021 to hold a rally for the hugely critical senate races taking place there. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was there Monday campaigning for the same reason. Today, 32 years after it was blown out of the sky by terrorists, AG William Barr announced charges against a third co-conspirator in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland. Also, President-elect Joe Biden, got his coronavirus shot to help build confidence in the American people. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.