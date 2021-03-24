 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Sir John Bell Interview: Vaccine Will Sterilize 70% of Population!

Chris Hancock
December 9, 2020 ·
Jon Snow, interviewing Sir John Bell, a member of 'SAGE', (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) about the new 'Pfizer' vaccine.
Bell blurts out that this vaccine will sterilise about 70% of the population and Snow, realising what Bell has just said live on air, immediately cuts him off.
1:45 mins in he slips it in there.
