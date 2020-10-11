Francis Wants More Women Where "Important Decisions" Are Made

Francis recalled at the October 11 Angelus his October prayer intention that women participate more in the Church's institutions of responsibility.
“Today there is a need to widen the spaces of a more incisive female presence in the Church,” Francis said. He claimed that “women are generally pushed aside.” In reality, Catholic women [and men] are pushed aside in Francis' Church.
However, Francis emphasised that the women's presence should be "laica" which means, not ordained. He wants to promote women in the places “where important decisions are made” - as if "important decisions" were still made in the Vatican or in diocesan bureaucracies which are increasingly disconnected from the faithful.
Francis still seems to prepare for a major Curia reform which has been delayed for months and is expected to be on his autumn agenda.
#newsBonzuthyks
Clicks20
- Report
Social networks
34Let women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted them to speak, but to be subject, as also the law saith.
35But if they would learn any thing, let them ask their husbands at home. For it is a shame for a woman to speak in the church.
35But if they would learn any thing, let them ask their husbands at home. For it is a shame for a woman to speak in the church.