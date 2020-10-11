Francis Wants More Women Where "Important Decisions" Are Made

Catholic

Francis recalled at the October 11 Angelus his October prayer intention that women participate more in the Church's institutions of responsibility.“Today there is a need to widen the spaces of a more incisive female presence in the Church,” Francis said. He claimed that “women are generally pushed aside.” In reality,women [and men] are pushed aside in Francis' Church.However, Francis emphasised that the women's presence should be "laica" which means, not ordained. He wants to promote women in the places “where important decisions are made” - as if "important decisions" were still made in the Vatican or in diocesan bureaucracies which are increasingly disconnected from the faithful.Francis still seems to prepare for a major Curia reform which has been delayed for months and is expected to be on his autumn agenda.