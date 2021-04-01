Vatican in Crisis Management Mode Over Catholic Bishops in Germany | EWTN News Nightly A report in EWTN's National Catholic Register says the Vatican is in crisis management mode with Catholic … More





A report in EWTN's National Catholic Register says the Vatican is in crisis management mode with Catholic bishops in Germany. The story says that in January, two Holy See Cardinals wanted to bring the head of the German Bishops Conference to Rome. They were seeking to correct him about an interview he gave in which he expressed dissent from Church teaching. Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Germany, AC Wimmer, joins to tell us what the head of the German Bishops Conference said in the interview and if the meeting in Rome ever took place. Wimmer discusses the latest on Bishop Georg Batzing and the Church in Germany in general. On another note, as we draw closer to Easter, Wimmer gives us a status on in-person Mass attendance in Germany, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Vatican in Crisis Management Mode Over Catholic Bishops in Germany | EWTN News NightlyA report in EWTN's National Catholic Register says the Vatican is in crisis management mode with Catholic bishops in Germany. The story says that in January, two Holy See Cardinals wanted to bring the head of the German Bishops Conference to Rome. They were seeking to correct him about an interview he gave in which he expressed dissent from Church teaching. Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Germany, AC Wimmer, joins to tell us what the head of the German Bishops Conference said in the interview and if the meeting in Rome ever took place. Wimmer discusses the latest on Bishop Georg Batzing and the Church in Germany in general. On another note, as we draw closer to Easter, Wimmer gives us a status on in-person Mass attendance in Germany, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly