Skullduggery: Right-wing extremism and the FBI

In the wake of the January 6th riot at the Capitol, which itself was preceded by multiple attacks on state governments by right-wing extremists, Attorney General Merrick Garland said publicly that domestic terrorism from white nationalist groups is now as much of a concern as foreign terrorism for the Department of Justice. Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Michael German, a former FBI special agent who spent years undercover infiltrating violent right-wing extremist groups in the 1990s. He talks about why the FBI seems to ignore the violent deeds and threats posed by these groups while simultaneously going after environmentalists, anti-war activists, and Black Lives Matter protestors.
Plus, our hosts talk about the political implications of the infighting in the GOP, and the renewed attempts to ostracize Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) for her refusal to toe the party line on the “Big Lie” about the 2020 Presidential election.
GUEST:
Michael German (@RethinkIntel), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice; former FBI special agent
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before a House subcommittee on the DOJ budget (May 4)
“Prosecutors Are Said to Have Sought Aggressive Approach to Capitol Riot Inquiry” by Katie Benner (New York Times, Apr. 27)
“Cheney could be ‘toast’ in fight with Trump over GOP future” by Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, and Mead Gruver (AP, May 5)
