Clicks22
Blessed Anna Maria Taigi - June 9
Blessed Anna-Maria Taigi (19th century, Italy) Though an ordinary housewife and mother, Blessed Anna-Maria Taigi led an exemplary spiritual and Christian life that gained her the reputation as one …More
Blessed Anna-Maria Taigi (19th century, Italy)
Though an ordinary housewife and mother, Blessed Anna-Maria Taigi led an exemplary spiritual and Christian life that gained her the reputation as one of the greatest saints of all time.
She experienced frequent ecstasies, performed miraculous cures, read hearts, foretold deaths, and predicted the coming of future events.
She foretold the first two world wars that wreaked havoc in the twentieth century.
Eighteen years after her death, her body remained supple and incorrupt. Amid praises, Pope Benedict XV beatified her on May 20, 1920.
The following is her revelation about three days of darkness: 2
"God will send two punishments: one will be in the form of wars, revolutions and other evils; it shall originate on earth. The other will be sent from Heaven. There shall come over the whole earth an intense darkness lasting three days and three nights. Nothing can be seen, and the air will be laden with pestilence which will claim mainly, but not only, the enemies of religion. It will be impossible to use any man-made lighting during this darkness, except blessed candles. He, who out of curiosity, opens his window to look out, or leaves his home, will fall dead on the spot. During these three days, people should remain in their homes, pray the Rosary and beg God for mercy."
"All the enemies of the Church, whether known or unknown, will perish over the whole earth during that universal darkness, with the exception of a few whom God will soon convert. The air shall be infected by demons who will appear under all sorts of hideous forms."
"Religion shall be persecuted, and priests massacred Churches shall be closed, but only for a short time. The Holy Father shall be obliged to leave Rome."
https://www.americaneedsfatima.org/Prophecies/the-three-days-of-darkness-and-prophecies-of-latter-times.html
Though an ordinary housewife and mother, Blessed Anna-Maria Taigi led an exemplary spiritual and Christian life that gained her the reputation as one of the greatest saints of all time.
She experienced frequent ecstasies, performed miraculous cures, read hearts, foretold deaths, and predicted the coming of future events.
She foretold the first two world wars that wreaked havoc in the twentieth century.
Eighteen years after her death, her body remained supple and incorrupt. Amid praises, Pope Benedict XV beatified her on May 20, 1920.
The following is her revelation about three days of darkness: 2
"God will send two punishments: one will be in the form of wars, revolutions and other evils; it shall originate on earth. The other will be sent from Heaven. There shall come over the whole earth an intense darkness lasting three days and three nights. Nothing can be seen, and the air will be laden with pestilence which will claim mainly, but not only, the enemies of religion. It will be impossible to use any man-made lighting during this darkness, except blessed candles. He, who out of curiosity, opens his window to look out, or leaves his home, will fall dead on the spot. During these three days, people should remain in their homes, pray the Rosary and beg God for mercy."
"All the enemies of the Church, whether known or unknown, will perish over the whole earth during that universal darkness, with the exception of a few whom God will soon convert. The air shall be infected by demons who will appear under all sorts of hideous forms."
"Religion shall be persecuted, and priests massacred Churches shall be closed, but only for a short time. The Holy Father shall be obliged to leave Rome."
https://www.americaneedsfatima.org/Prophecies/the-three-days-of-darkness-and-prophecies-of-latter-times.html
Ephrem of Syria (Optional Memorial)
Madonna della Fonte Nuova
Mary, Mother of Grace
Mary of the Walnut
—
Alexander of Kouchta
Alexander of Prusa
Anne Marie Taigi
Arnulf of Velseca
Baithen of Iona
Columba of Iona
Comus of Scotland
Cumian of Bobbio
Cyrus
Diomedes of Tarsus
Felicianus
Henry the Shoemaker
Jose de Anchieta
Joseph Imbert
Julian of Mesopotamia
Luigi Boccardo
Maximian of Syracu…More
Madonna della Fonte Nuova
Mary, Mother of Grace
Mary of the Walnut
—
Alexander of Kouchta
Alexander of Prusa
Anne Marie Taigi
Arnulf of Velseca
Baithen of Iona
Columba of Iona
Comus of Scotland
Cumian of Bobbio
Cyrus
Diomedes of Tarsus
Felicianus
Henry the Shoemaker
Jose de Anchieta
Joseph Imbert
Julian of Mesopotamia
Luigi Boccardo
Maximian of Syracu…More
Ephrem of Syria (Optional Memorial)
Madonna della Fonte Nuova
Mary, Mother of Grace
Mary of the Walnut
—
Alexander of Kouchta
Alexander of Prusa
Anne Marie Taigi
Arnulf of Velseca
Baithen of Iona
Columba of Iona
Comus of Scotland
Cumian of Bobbio
Cyrus
Diomedes of Tarsus
Felicianus
Henry the Shoemaker
Jose de Anchieta
Joseph Imbert
Julian of Mesopotamia
Luigi Boccardo
Maximian of Syracuse
Pelagia of Antioch
Primus
Richard of Andria
Robert Salt
Sylvester Ventura
Valerius of Milan
Vincent of Agen
—
Martyrs of Arbil – 5 saints
Martyred in the Spanish Civil War
Luciano Verdejo Acuña
Madonna della Fonte Nuova
Mary, Mother of Grace
Mary of the Walnut
—
Alexander of Kouchta
Alexander of Prusa
Anne Marie Taigi
Arnulf of Velseca
Baithen of Iona
Columba of Iona
Comus of Scotland
Cumian of Bobbio
Cyrus
Diomedes of Tarsus
Felicianus
Henry the Shoemaker
Jose de Anchieta
Joseph Imbert
Julian of Mesopotamia
Luigi Boccardo
Maximian of Syracuse
Pelagia of Antioch
Primus
Richard of Andria
Robert Salt
Sylvester Ventura
Valerius of Milan
Vincent of Agen
—
Martyrs of Arbil – 5 saints
Martyred in the Spanish Civil War
Luciano Verdejo Acuña