Pope Francis names new Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem | EWTN News Nightly

Pope Francis named Italian Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa as the new Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Saturday. He will serve as the patriarch for the estimated 293,000 Latin Catholics in Israel, … More

Pope Francis named Italian Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa as the new Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Saturday. He will serve as the patriarch for the estimated 293,000 Latin Catholics in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Cyprus. EWTN News Rome Correspondent Colm Flynn discusses Pizzaballa’s new role and the current situation in the Holy Land. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly