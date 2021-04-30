312. Whom you will serve

Joshua questions the people of Israel of what should be a priority, for us as well, to bring us back to basics:“Decide today whom you will serve.” Joshua, chapter 24, verse 15aLet’s choose who we want to serve. What is the god (other gods) to whom we give our life, our time, our habits, our desires? Is it to God? Where are our priorities? Is God first in our life? Joshua finishes and confirms:“We also will serve the Lord, for he is our God.” Joshua, chapter 24, verse 18bWe want to serve the Trinity. We want to follow Jesus, let ourselves be transformed by the Holy Spirit and be children (sons) of the same Father.Are we really united to the Trinity wholeheartedly, with all our soul, with all our being? It’s quite possible that we aren’t. We are making efforts, but we know that we aren’t succeeding alone in being captivated by the Trinity.Let’s ask God to come and surprise us with his presence and teach us how to love him, be Loved by him.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas