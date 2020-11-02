Clicks42

Anschläge in Wien

HerzMariae
4
VIENNA - 7 Dead - Including 1 police officer - At least 1 of the Jihadists shot dead - 2 Catholic churches attacked by Grey Wolves in city last weekend - 76 year old Catholic Nun brutally assaulted …More
VIENNA - 7 Dead - Including 1 police officer - At least 1 of the Jihadists shot dead - 2 Catholic churches attacked by Grey Wolves in city last weekend - 76 year old Catholic Nun brutally assaulted in Graz today twitter.com/…us/1323370874301485057/video/1
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tesa
  • Report
It has emerged that a 19 year old Afghan Muslim has brutally assaulted a 76 year old Catholic Nun on a bus in the Austrian city of Graz. The Afghan punched the nun in the face repeatedly.
Eva
  • Report
Coordinated attacks all over town.
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
Nothing is random even if it appears so. They follow a script.
Eva
  • Report
CONFIRMED at the moment:
*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse *several suspects armed with rifles *six different shooting locations * one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included) *1 suspect shot and killed by police officers
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up