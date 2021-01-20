First Lady Melania Trump delivers "goodbye" remarks on her final days in the White House. In a video posted to Twitter, FLOTUS thanked the American people for their kindness and generosity over the … More





In a video posted to Twitter, FLOTUS thanked the American people for their kindness and generosity over the years. Melania Trump also called it "the greatest honor of her life," being the First Lady of the United States.



